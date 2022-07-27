Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UBND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UBND – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 9,698.60% of VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF worth $218,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

UBND stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

