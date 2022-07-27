Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $133,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

