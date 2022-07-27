Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,986,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Intel worth $217,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 705,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

