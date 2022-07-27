Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,046 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $190,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $573.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $542.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

