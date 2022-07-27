Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $131,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

AQUA stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

