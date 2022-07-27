Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMD opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $304.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 186,256 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

