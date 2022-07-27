Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of VMD opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $304.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viemed Healthcare (VMD)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.