VIG Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $846,764.40 and $539.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,778,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

