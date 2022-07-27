Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.51. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 100 shares.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

