Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $296.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $292.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:V traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 105,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,460. The company has a market capitalization of $409.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.