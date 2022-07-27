Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $296.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $292.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.
Visa Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:V traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 105,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,460. The company has a market capitalization of $409.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
