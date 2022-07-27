VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $18.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,107,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,434,223.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at $98,434,223.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,871. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

