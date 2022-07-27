VOC Energy Trust (VOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of VOC Energy Trust worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

