Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 105,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,501,073 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.72) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 225 ($2.71) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.