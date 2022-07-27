Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 362053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$114.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares in the company, valued at C$440,319.72.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

