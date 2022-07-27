Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 3.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

WMT stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.