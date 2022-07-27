Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €170.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($173.47) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe Price Performance

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €116.00 ($118.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. Amadeus FiRe has a 12-month low of €115.00 ($117.35) and a 12-month high of €206.50 ($210.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.82.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

About Amadeus FiRe

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.