Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €170.00 Price Target

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($173.47) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Amadeus FiRe Price Performance
Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €116.00 ($118.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. Amadeus FiRe has a 12-month low of €115.00 ($117.35) and a 12-month high of €206.50 ($210.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.82.
About Amadeus FiRe
