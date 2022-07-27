Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 4.4%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 11,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,914,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $4,453,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

