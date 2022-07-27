Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,624 SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 104.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFIV stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

