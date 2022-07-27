Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,624 SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 104.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EFIV stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $45.83.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV)
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.