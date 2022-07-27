Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.47. 29,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,011. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average of $252.67.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

