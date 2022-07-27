Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 6.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,898,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $41.14.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.