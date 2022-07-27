Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 6.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,898,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

