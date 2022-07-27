Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 417,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,557,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.95. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,955. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58.

