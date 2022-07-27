Waves Price Reaches $5.02 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Waves has a market cap of $546.72 million and approximately $109.77 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00023428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004904 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,902,950 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Waves

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

