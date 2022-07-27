WAX (WAXP) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $201.11 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00072720 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,905,713,949 coins and its circulating supply is 2,117,921,968 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

