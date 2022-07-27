WazirX Market Cap Reaches $95.81 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $95.81 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

