Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 590,097 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $7.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20.

Weber Announces Dividend

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.