Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

