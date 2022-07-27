Wedbush Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report issued on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday.

UFPI opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,974,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $3,248,568. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

