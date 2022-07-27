Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 90.7% in July

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 21,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,402. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

