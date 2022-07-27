Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

