WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($24.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.17) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.20) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.27) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.30) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

WH Smith Stock Performance

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,403.50 ($16.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,477.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,507.60.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

