Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of WPM opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after buying an additional 829,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after buying an additional 783,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

