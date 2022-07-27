Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $168.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average is $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($6.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($11.86). Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.