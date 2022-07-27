Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.
Whirlpool Price Performance
Whirlpool stock opened at $168.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average is $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.