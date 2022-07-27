WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.77

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and traded as high as $64.86. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 482,912 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.