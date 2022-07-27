WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 1,512.5% in July

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,512.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.55% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DXJS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $47.68.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.