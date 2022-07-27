Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,053 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,825,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,088,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,813,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

