Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after buying an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,492,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

