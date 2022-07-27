Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,409 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,409 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.