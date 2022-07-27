Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 258,419 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,419 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BOE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.