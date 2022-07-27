Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 321,183 Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 16,059,150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,183 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

