Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 11.50% of Energem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Energem Stock Performance

ENCP opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Energem Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

