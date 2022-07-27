Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 11.50% of Energem at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Energem Stock Performance
ENCP opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Energem Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.
About Energem
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energem (ENCP)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.