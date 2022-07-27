Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 48,332 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 177,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 511,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 274,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.
KMF opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
