Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Decreased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 3.1 %

WDAY stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,174.25 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $199.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

