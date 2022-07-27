WorkQuest Token Market Capitalization Reaches $172,086.16 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $172,086.16 and approximately $284,524.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,426.65 or 0.99991994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,655,662 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

