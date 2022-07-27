WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,244.44 ($14.99).

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.02) to GBX 1,260 ($15.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,230 ($14.82) to GBX 915 ($11.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

WPP opened at GBX 866.80 ($10.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,634.34. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 753.60 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.84). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 854.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

