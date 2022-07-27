Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $5.39 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22,770.96 or 0.99998939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $306.14 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00044623 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023094 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004353 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,510 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

