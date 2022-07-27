Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $14.90 or 0.00065526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $24.99 million and $1.67 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,787.52 or 1.00199239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance."

