WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,935,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.