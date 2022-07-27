WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $53.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after buying an additional 790,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

