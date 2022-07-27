WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 16,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,242. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.