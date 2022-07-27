Xaya Market Cap Reaches $3.82 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $10,612.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,696.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.45 or 0.07091319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00144758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00256967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00709570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00553601 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005714 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.