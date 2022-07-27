Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

