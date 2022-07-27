Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Stories
